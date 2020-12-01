WLET - Jeffrey Deem

Biden's nominees

There’s a problem here and I don’t see the Journal addressing it.

I've been following the reports of President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and staff appointees and I don't get it. None of them are members of his family – he hasn’t even appointed his son, Hunter, as a senior adviser. None of his nominees ever appeared on "The Apprentice" or "Dancing with the Stars."

Also, none of them are the “socialist subversives” that President Trump warned us about. Biden hasn’t even nominated Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Ilhan Omar!

Instead, his nominees seem to be a bunch of dignified, experienced, competent professionals and centrists, like treasury secretary-nominee Janet Yellen. They seem to be the kind of people who want to work for the American people rather than for their own aggrandizement.

How does Biden expect to stay in the news?

Jeffrey Deem

Winston-Salem