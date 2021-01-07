WLET - Jeffrey Deem

One station
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels quietly and President Trump yells, “Get that son of a bitch off the field!”
Proud Boys and MAGAs break windows on the Capitol building and Trump says, “We love you. You’re very special.”
I don’t know if he’s racist or stupid or just pure evil, but as for his followers: they’re a cult. Nothing but a cult. I wouldn’t waste my time arguing with them that Trump lost the election — they can’t hear it, they can’t understand it. Their radios are tuned in to one station: Trump.
I pity them. How miserable their lives must be to give them over to Trump.
Jeffrey Deem
Winston-Salem