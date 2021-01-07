 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jeffrey Deem
0 comments

WLET - Jeffrey Deem

  • 0

One station

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels quietly and President Trump yells, “Get that son of a bitch off the field!”

Proud Boys and MAGAs break windows on the Capitol building and Trump says, “We love you. You’re very special.”

I don’t know if he’s racist or stupid or just pure evil, but as for his followers: they’re a cult. Nothing but a cult. I wouldn’t waste my time arguing with them that Trump lost the election — they can’t hear it, they can’t understand it. Their radios are tuned in to one station: Trump.

I pity them. How miserable their lives must be to give them over to Trump.

Jeffrey Deem

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News