WLET - Jeffrey Deem

Missing out

The Oct. 24 letter “We miss” lists the many benefits America could enjoy by giving birth rather than aborting fetuses. They include:

Workers not paying taxes

Ideas and inventions are left hidden

Hopes and loves are unfilled

Friendships are not made

Medical cures not discovered

Music and art, so much missing

Problems not solved

Peace not arbitrated

Volunteers and neighbors not there to be helpful

Knowledge and memories lost

Smiles not shared

These are the same reasons I support immigration to the U.S. We miss out on so much when we turn people away.

In addition, more immigrants mean more customers, thus a better economy.

Jeffrey Deem

Winston-Salem