WLET - Jeffrey Deem

The Oct. 24 letter “We miss” lists the many benefits America could enjoy by giving birth rather than aborting fetuses. They include:
Workers not paying taxes
Ideas and inventions are left hidden
Hopes and loves are unfilled
Friendships are not made
Medical cures not discovered
Music and art, so much missing
Problems not solved
Peace not arbitrated
Volunteers and neighbors not there to be helpful
Knowledge and memories lost
Smiles not shared
These are the same reasons I support immigration to the U.S. We miss out on so much when we turn people away.
In addition, more immigrants mean more customers, thus a better economy.
Jeffrey Deem
Winston-Salem
