WLET - Jeffrey Howell

Shrinking morality

According to a new Gallup poll, only 47% of Americans say they belong to a house of worship, marking the first time ever that the number has dipped below 50%. It’s a continuation of a trend that began decades ago but has been accelerating in recent years.

I understand that some people are concerned about this, as they think it indicates something about shrinking morality.

I don't know about that, though. The churches that are shrinking -- did they teach peace and love? Did they promote brotherhood and community and acceptance of marginalized people? Or did they promote hatred and bigotry? Some churches do.

I suspect that many people who quit going to church have quit because they want to live moral lives, but churches don’t teach them how.

Just my opinion, based on my own experience.

Jeffrey Howell

Winston-Salem