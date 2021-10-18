WLET - Jennie Kurra

Mandates are essential

Here’s why vaccine mandates are essential: people are dying because some of them refuse to be vaccinated.

Why is this even a controversial issue? Americans are dying because so many refuse to be vaccinated.

Children can’t attend school until they’re vaccinated for polio. You can’t drive a car without buying insurance and wearing a seatbelt, but some think that keeping other people from dying of a virus is a line too far.

Everything should be shut down until everyone is vaccinated – but saving lives is too much of an imposition on “freedom.”

I’m a member of the pro-life party – I’m a Democrat. Let people argue about whether they should be allowed to express hatred on social media, but this should be beyond argument. Nobody has the right to poison other people.

If Americans won’t take responsibility for themselves, government and business has every right to step in.

Jennie Kurra

Winston-Salem