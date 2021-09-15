WLET - Jennie Kurra

Concern and empathy

I appreciate the respectful tone of the Sept. 15 letter “Concern for life” from the conservative who wants to know why liberals are so supportive of abortion rights.

I can’t speak for every liberal, but for me, my support isn’t because of any anti-embryo or anti-fetus feelings — we say “pro-choice,” remember? It’s because of our concern and empathy for the welfare of women who don’t want to be pregnant and don’t want to give birth.

I realize this may be difficult for conservatives to understand because they’re steeped in propaganda that degrades women and minimizes the consequences of unwanted pregnancy, the trauma that some women go through when they discover that they’re pregnant and the detrimental effects of giving birth when they’re incapable of caring for children properly.

They call such women “murderers.” Former President Trump said they should be punished. In 2019, Republican Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva repeatedly referred to pregnant women as “host bodies.” They talk about women who frivolously use abortion as birth control rather than as women who may have been victimized. They don’t want to know about those women.