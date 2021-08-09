WLET - Jennie Kurra

What's really happening

According to the writer of the Aug. 4 letter “COVID blame,” the real people responsible for the COVID delta variant surge are unregistered voters.

According to the writer of the Aug. 7 letter “A different take,” it’s the fault of the Biden administration.

According to columnist Cal Thomas (“Rose is a rose; let’s call it what it is — an invasion,” Aug. 5), it’s illegal immigrants.

In the meantime, every day on TV and in the paper we read about actual Republican officials, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and North Carolina’s own Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who are rejecting safety measures and insisting on exposing their populace to the virus. We watch Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz run around the country telling their followers not to be vaccinated. We also read about countless Republicans who reject the vaccines and tell us why.

It’s not hard to see what’s really happening and it’s not hard to see who’s lying about it.

Republicans want all the freedom and none of the responsibility that comes with it. They’re lying themselves into the grave.

Jennie Kurra

Winston-Salem