WLET - Jennifer Ellington

Do the right thing

For every Republican who saw no harm in “just humoring” President Trump’s delusions about the election: the violence at the Capitol is on you. You own it. It is the logical extension of four years of inflammatory rhetoric that you enabled or excused out of concern for your own power.

Now you need to do the right thing: Find your spines, impeach this demagogue and remove him from office immediately. Two weeks is too long to leave his hands on the levers of power.

Jennifer Ellington

Clemmons

