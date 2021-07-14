WLET - Jennifer Tierney

Safety for truck drivers

The U.S. Senate will soon be voting on a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar surface transportation bill, S.2016, the Surface Transportation Investment Act. The bill directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to mandate lifesaving technology, automatic emergency braking (AEB), on large new trucks. However, due to the influence of the trucking lobby, the bill excludes small and medium size trucks. Every day, hundreds of thousands of these trucks travel through our neighborhoods satisfying our E-commerce delivery needs.

As one who has lost a love one in a preventable truck crash, it is impossible to justify this deadly loophole. These smaller trucks are responsible for 27% of all truck crash deaths and threaten the safety of our children, pets and neighbors.

N.C. is currently ranked 6th in the country for the most truck crash fatalities. I urge Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to oppose this loophole and require AEB on all new trucks. Research shows that AEB can dramatically reduce crashes and save lives. It’s time to require all new trucks be equipped with this affordable and available technology.

Jennifer Tierney

Kernersvile

Tierney is on the board of directors of Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways. — the editor