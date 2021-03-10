WLET - Jerrell Gough - SATURDAY

I am writing this letter in response to the March 10 letter “A farcical letter.” The writer left out some important facts that I want to point out.

The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Conference when she crowed about not following the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The per capita death rate from the virus in South Dakota is about double that of North Carolina. If she had championed the same efforts as our governor, 900 now-deceased South Dakota citizens would likely be alive today.