 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jerrell Gough
0 comments

WLET - Jerrell Gough

  • 0

Refused advice

I am writing this letter in response to the March 10 letter “A farcical letter.” The writer left out some important facts that I want to point out.

The Republican governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, received a standing ovation at the Conservative Political Action Conference when she crowed about not following the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The per capita death rate from the virus in South Dakota is about double that of North Carolina. If she had championed the same efforts as our governor, 900 now-deceased South Dakota citizens would likely be alive today.

It is a big mistake to listen to any politician instead of our medical experts, especially if the politician is a pathological liar.

Jerrell Gough

Yadkinville

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News