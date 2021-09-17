WLET - Jerry Adams - TUESDAY

A possible solution

In September, 1965, the late Winston-Salem lawyer Renn Drum Jr. filed the first lawsuit in North Carolina to enforce the U.S. Supreme Court’s Baker v. Carr (1962) decision. The Statesville Record & Landmark welcomed the filing with a glorious eight-column headline. “Baker” was to assure that every voter would be counted – and not diminished – in his or her access to the polls.

Yes, the map in the Sept. 16 Journal (“Forsyth eyes district lines”) shows 63,765 constituents for each of the six commissioners elected by district. That is, 127,530 for the two chosen by the largely African-American population of District A; and 255,060 for the four chosen by the largely Euro-American population of District B. And yes, that’s two-to-one, like the county’s racial makeup: 68% Euro-American to 26% African-American. It’s all in the numbers. As a local opinion leader said the other day, we must “protect our communities.”

But what we also protect is an incumbency, almost a benefice, that allows tiny dynasties to elect the same people time and again -- overseeing, alas, such community-wide policies as the resegregation of public schools and the current disproportional enrichment of property values in District B.