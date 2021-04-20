WLET - Jerry Adams

Fits a pattern

Having some modest experience covering police affairs and teaching journalism, I feel compelled to rise in defense of our local constabulary.

In the April 17 front-page story, “ ‘Every single day, I live with that fear,’” Anthony Cottrell seems pleased with his compensation after having been profiled and illegally searched. That is only right. But he, and local police, deserve better than to serve as a lead-in to a string of statistics about tragedies from New York to Minnesota.

Here in Winston-Salem, an aggrieved citizen asserts his rights and has those rights enforced. But why do local police deserve a 40-inch comparison with tragic mistakes that have cost lives? For the Journal, this fits a pattern of crime stories that list, incoherently, a few facts without elucidation or just plain old background.

It also continues modern American journalism's insistence on using distant statistics to describe the people next door.

Jerry Adams

Winston-Salem