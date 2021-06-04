WLET - Jerry and Linda Shore

A fair chance

We are proud of our farming heritage of over 40 years in Davie County, which is why I’m calling upon the Davie County Board of Commissioners to respect our rights as landowners to put solar panels on our private land. As Davie County cattle farmers, we’ve worked hard to raise our family. We’ve paid our taxes and played by the rules.

For months, we have heard false Google science, personal attacks and misinformation coming from a relatively small but wealthy and powerful group of solar opponents. Clean solar power is a proven boon for farmers and rural communities across North Carolina, and does not harm the environment, neighboring property values, groundwater or anything else solar opponents can dream up. These wealthy opponents just don’t want to see solar panels as they drive past – which they won’t anyway, because of the berm and trees and shrubs planted to screen it.

Installing part of the Junction solar farm on our land preserves our land for future farming, while leaving a legacy and steady income to our children and grandchildren. That’s our right as farmers and property owners, but people opposing the solar farm don’t respect our rights.