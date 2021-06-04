 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jerry and Linda Shore
0 Comments

WLET - Jerry and Linda Shore

  • 0

A fair chance

We are proud of our farming heritage of over 40 years in Davie County, which is why I’m calling upon the Davie County Board of Commissioners to respect our rights as landowners to put solar panels on our private land. As Davie County cattle farmers, we’ve worked hard to raise our family. We’ve paid our taxes and played by the rules.

For months, we have heard false Google science, personal attacks and misinformation coming from a relatively small but wealthy and powerful group of solar opponents. Clean solar power is a proven boon for farmers and rural communities across North Carolina, and does not harm the environment, neighboring property values, groundwater or anything else solar opponents can dream up. These wealthy opponents just don’t want to see solar panels as they drive past – which they won’t anyway, because of the berm and trees and shrubs planted to screen it.

Installing part of the Junction solar farm on our land preserves our land for future farming, while leaving a legacy and steady income to our children and grandchildren. That’s our right as farmers and property owners, but people opposing the solar farm don’t respect our rights.

We are pleading to our county commissioners to respect the years of honest hard work we have given to the community, and give us farmers a fair chance to use our land for a solar project that helps our families and Davie County.

Jerry and Linda Shore

Mocksville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News