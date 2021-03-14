WLET - Jerry Barker

Thank science

Before we give any political party or individual credit, think science and thank science.

COVID research started 20 years ago. Under normal circumstances, making a vaccine can take up to 10 or 15 years. This is because of the complexity of vaccine development.

Dr. Michael Parry, the chair of Infectious Diseases at Stanford Health in Stanford, Conn., told Medical News Today that vaccines train our immune system to remember an infectious agent — without our having to contract it. “Traditionally, they have contained weakened or inactivated parts of a particular virus (antigen) to trigger an immune response within the body. These vaccines will prompt the immune system to respond, much as it would have on its first reaction to the actual pathogen.” However, amid a global pandemic, researchers quickly mobilized to share their coronavirus data with other scientists.

Dr. Eric J. Yager, an associate professor of microbiology at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y., said that thanks to advances in genomic sequencing, researchers successfully uncovered the viral sequence of SARS-CoV-2 in January 2020 — roughly 10 days after the first reported pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China.