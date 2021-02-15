WLET - Jerry Cohen

Equal educational resources

Don Flow's Feb. 14 guest column, “The case for N.C. education investments,” draws crucial attention to several critical needs in our education programs. All are well thought out and important to our future.

But, to provide maximum opportunity equally across the entire population, we must provide equal resources across the entire population.

A robust catalog of community college programs will not be effective if a segment of the population is not ready to learn the material.

Universal Pre-K will fall short if many students find the next step sub-standard.

What is necessary -- first -- is for every grade 1-12 student to have the very same, the very best, resources possible. This requires bringing every grade in every school up to the best that our state offers (not to bring the best down to a universal average).

This will likely require that education funding be changed from a property-tax based system, where the most well-off communities spend the most on school resources. Every student should have the same computer, books, lab equipment, and -- most importantly -- quality of teachers.