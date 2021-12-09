WLET - Jessica Gentry - SUNDAY

Crooked lines
Our North Carolina legislators have failed in creating districts that would guarantee that all voters in our state are fairly represented. The Redistricting Report Card, a collaboration between the Princeton Electoral Innovation Lab and RepresentUs, a non-partisan organization fighting corruption in politics and government, the new districting maps recently passed received an F for partisan fairness. An overwhelming majority of North Carolinians oppose partisan gerrymandering. Throughout the redistricting process, constituents made that clear.
I don’t believe that the maps passed were the best our legislators could do. I’ve been following the grades given by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project for each map drawn during this process and I know that some received A’s for partisan fairness. It is clear our lawmakers cannot be trusted to put aside partisan bias when drawing these maps. We should take redistricting out of the hands of politicians.
For now, we need our courts to invalidate these maps so that we can work on having districts that represent all voters fairly.
Jessica Gentry
Pinnacle