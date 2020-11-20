wlET - Jessica Telligman

Overdue
Thank you, Dr. Christopher Ohl, for the overdue public shaming ("Expert: Opposing school reopening shows ‘ignorance of science’" Nov. 20). Public schools cannot be closed in an open economy. For months we have made the immoral choice to leave young children home alone to "teach themselves" while their parents work in our open bars and gyms. If that's not unconscionable enough, Wednesday is a "flex day" when my 9-year-old is supposed to teach himself.
It's past time to elevate the health, safety and education of our public school children and kudos to Dr. Ohl for calling us out. Parents thank him profusely for doing so.
Jessica Telligman
Winston-Salem
