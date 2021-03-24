WLET - Jessica Telligman

Falling test scores

My son is in the group identified in your article last week as having test scores well below grade level (“More pupils falling behind,” March 19). He's in the third grade in our public school system. With frustration, I read some of the ideas in that article to catch up, including Saturday school.

My son has not been offered more than two consecutive days of in-person school in over a year, and I have heard zero plans to introduce more for him. It's time for in-person school options every day of the week.

As a reminder, he's not offered any school — remote or in-person — on Wednesdays. Why are we surprised by these lacking test scores?

Jessica Telligman

Winston-Salem