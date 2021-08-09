 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jim Conrad
0 Comments

WLET - Jim Conrad

  • 0

Why children?

Why in the world would the Republican governors of seven mostly southern red states ban children wearing masks while attending schools in this approaching school year? Because children can’t vote.

Jim Conrad

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News