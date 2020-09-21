WLET - Jim Eisenach

Transformative leaders
In the span of two years Americans have lost three transformative leaders: Sen. John McCain, Rep. John Lewis, and now Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
One fought for the rights of women. One fought for the rights of Blacks. One fought for his country and for all its people.
One was beaten and another tortured for doing this. All three were thoughtful, hopeful individuals who continued their fight and leadership with great integrity until the day they died.
We can disagree on the best approach to solve problems in politics, but I believe that my daughter and granddaughters have greater opportunities now than women did when I was a child, in part because of Justice Ginsberg. Nonviolent protests continue to push us to a clearer recognition of racism and the urgent need to address it, in part because of Rep. Lewis. Courage, obedience and order in the military are revered because of the valor of servicemen and women like Sen. McCain.
The man sitting behind the president’s desk has belittled, demeaned and ridiculed these individuals. His words and actions compound the sadness Americans feel on the passing of these servant leaders.
Jim Eisenach
Winston-Salem