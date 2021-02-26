WLET - Jim Gore

Disappointing coverage
I read with interest on page 7 of the Feb. 26 Journal the five-inch square article on the U.S. House passage of The Equality Act (“House approves LGBTQ safeguards”). While not surprised at the passage of this potentially dangerous bill, I am surprised at the lack of coverage given by your paper.
This bill has tremendous potential to damage religious organizations, and since North Carolina is a so-called Bible-based state of people with much interest in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, it would seem to warrant full coverage of its potential. A bit disappointed!
Jim Gore
Millers Creek