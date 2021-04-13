WLET - Jim Grice

Duke Energy's plans

Duke Energy plans to add over 50 gas-burning power plants over the next 15 years. These plants will burn fracked gas, a more dangerous greenhouse gas than coal. The 15-year plan targets only 14% renewables by 2035. The current national average is 19.8%.

Congress has a way to give Duke the kick in the pants it deserves (never forget the coal ash cleanup we are all paying for!) and it is called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It was introduced in the House this month with 28 co-sponsors. The law will incentivize clean energy solutions instead of the continuation of reliance on antiquated and dangerous sources.

There is a similar bill in the Senate released in March, America's Clean Future Fund Act, that is also based on the carbon fee for spurring economic growth.

It's good that our federal government is finally getting the message that we take climate change seriously, and that the solution needs to include weaning companies like Duke off the coal and gas bottle quickly.

Jim Grice

Winston-Salem