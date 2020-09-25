WLET - Jim Grice

The pandemic has exposed many problems with our health-care system. Unfortunately, instead of trying to solve the problems, the Republicans in Congress have tried to make our health care system even worse. In 2017, Sen. Thom Tillis voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have eliminated the ability to keep a child insured until age 26, and the bar against pre-existing condition exclusions. Sen. Tillis has not said what would replace the ACA. Voting to repeal the ACA without a plan for a replacement is like tearing down a house without any plan on where to live after the house is gone.