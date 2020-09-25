WLET - Jim Grice

Tearing down a house
The pandemic has exposed many problems with our health-care system. Unfortunately, instead of trying to solve the problems, the Republicans in Congress have tried to make our health care system even worse. In 2017, Sen. Thom Tillis voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have eliminated the ability to keep a child insured until age 26, and the bar against pre-existing condition exclusions. Sen. Tillis has not said what would replace the ACA. Voting to repeal the ACA without a plan for a replacement is like tearing down a house without any plan on where to live after the house is gone.
To make matters worse, the bill Tillis voted for included a provision to eliminate the Prevention and Public Health Fund at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provides grants to states for detecting and responding to infectious-disease outbreaks. I wonder what made Sen. Tillis think it was a good idea to reduce states’ ability to respond to outbreaks of infectious diseases.
On Election Day, we can replace Sen. Tillis with someone who will work to solve the problems with our health care system. Instead of playing games with our health, Cal Cunningham will work to improve the health-care system. Cunningham deserves our votes for U.S. Senate.
Jim Grice
Winston-Salem
