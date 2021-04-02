WLET - Jim Holton

'Hege' bill wrong

I disagree with the ‘Hege bill’ (“North Carolina House approves ‘Hege bill,’” April 2).

Nobody wants Gerald Hege to be sheriff again. He tried and failed. But for the state legislature to pass a bill aimed at one person in particular – or any who may copy him – is just wrong.

If a man or woman has paid his or her debt to society, he or she should be free to run for office. Blocking felons from this is as wrong and blocking them from holding any other job for which they’re qualified.

Let the voters decide, not Raleigh politicians.

Jim Holton

Winston-Salem