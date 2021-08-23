WLET - Jim Knight

Vaccinated service

Is it too much to ask for a dental hygienist who is fully vaccinated? Imagine my shock when I went to my six-month cleaning/check-up at my wonderful local dental practice of over 40 years, only to discover that my dental hygienist has not been vaccinated. Being fully vaccinated myself, I assumed all medical professionals in this office had been as well. I was wrong.

I immediately requested an appointment with another hygienist in the practice who had been fully vaccinated. The receptionist happily made my new appointment and I was on my way. The following day the office manager phoned me to say that the vaccinated hygienist was not comfortable keeping my new appointment, my dentist fully supported her decision and that I would be welcomed to return for my cleaning/check-up with my regular unvaccinated hygienist.

I politely declined, and no longer plan to go to this dental practice, which has served me well for over 40 years.

In other words, the vaccinated hygienist refused me dental service (I’m sure in support of her unvaccinated colleague) and my wonderful dentist agreed with her!