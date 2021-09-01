WLET - Jim Mabry

I strongly disagree with your decision not to provide a print edition of the paper on Sept. 6. I was required to pay in advance for daily home delivery. At the time of my payment I was not informed that no paper would be provided on Sept. 6. This is a misleading business practice and represents a disregard for the wishes of your customers. With this type of treatment it is not surprising that the demand for your paper is at a low point and decreasing rapidly.