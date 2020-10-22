WLET - Jim Potter - SATURDAY

Hating Trump

My wife and I voted early and noticed there was a Democratic Terri LeGrand pollster outside right next to library handing out fliers. No Republican pollsters were in sight. Clemmons is a very Democratic town.

It’s amazing how much all the Democrats hate President Trump. I just can’t back a party that endorses systematic abortion. That’s sickening and insane.

What would be more of a threat to your marriage -- if your husband was a senator and took payouts from a pharmaceutical company or if he slept with two women in your bed when you weren’t home? It’s absolutely insane that they dismiss this.

Frighteningly, it’s the ugly truth! Cal Cunningham came out and apologized for it and still is winning! Sen. Thom Tillis’ voters would have abandoned him and demanded his resignation.

“Abortion” is not politically correct anymore. It became pro-choice. No, no, wait, wait. Now it’s called women’s rights! Sounds so regal now and self-righteous! God help us all!

Jim Potter

Clemmons