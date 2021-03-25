WLET - Jim Potter

Two votes away

We have a Southern border crisis with hordes of illegal, undocumented immigrants either housed and/or filtering throughout the country. Gas is up almost a dollar since inauguration. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of covering up nursing home deaths and complete derelict unaccountability.

The Democratic Party is calm as a cucumber knowing it is two votes away from disposing of the filibuster. Once it is able to have a simple majority, the rapid dismantling of the country will begin. This is guaranteed and will happen shortly.

Congratulations to all of the Trump-hating Triad folks. Your ship has come in. Unfortunately, it is the SS Titanic.

Jim Potter

Clemmons