WLET - Jim Potter

Democrats in power

The new empowered Democratic Party refuses to move beyond former President Trump. The Democrats gush over the temporary stand in, otherwise known as President Biden. I feel it in my bones that Vice President Kamala Harris awaits her turn in the near future.

With Democrats in power, we’ll have two more states, dump the Electoral College, low-income mass housing coming to our town, cancel culture, escalating taxes, defunding police and disarming millions of legal gun owners.

Fear not, comrades, you’ve gotten what you wished for. We can only hope your 401k and investments survive what is looming on the horizon.

Jim Potter

Clemmons