WLET - Jimmy Harrison - SATURDAY

In response to the June 9 letter “When to move on,” I’m always amazed when I read about all the bad Republicans and the beliefs we are accused of. Let me say right off (so not to be accused of supporting what happened in D.C.) that what happened in D.C. was wrong, but all of the super-smart Democrats have become brain dead. I say this because they all have forgotten the riots, burning, looting and killing of police officers all over the country last year and into this year. Federal courthouses were burned, police stations were burned, private businesses were destroyed, but since this was done by BLM and antifa thugs and cowards, it doesn’t matter?