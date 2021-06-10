WLET - Jimmy Harrison - SATURDAY

 Skip to main content
Forgot the riots

In response to the June 9 letter “When to move on,” I’m always amazed when I read about all the bad Republicans and the beliefs we are accused of. Let me say right off (so not to be accused of supporting what happened in D.C.) that what happened in D.C. was wrong, but all of the super-smart Democrats have become brain dead. I say this because they all have forgotten the riots, burning, looting and killing of police officers all over the country last year and into this year. Federal courthouses were burned, police stations were burned, private businesses were destroyed, but since this was done by BLM and antifa thugs and cowards, it doesn’t matter?

In closing, I wonder what the left would call the insurrection when real leaders took a stand and kicked the British out. I suspect if the government today was in office back then, we would either still be part of the UK or they would be shot as traitors.

Something to think about.

Jimmy Harrison

Winston-Salem

