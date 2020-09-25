WLET - Jo Ann Mount

Don’t panic

So President Trump’s reason for not warning Americans about the dangerous coronavirus was that he didn’t want to create a panic? Actually, I believe him. He didn’t want to create a panic ... in the stock market. And he wanted to give his rich donors an opportunity to sell off stocks that would soon plummet. We all remember Sen. Richard Burr’s stock sales, for example.

I just hope that I am never in a house fire with this guy. He probably wouldn’t yell “Fire!” for fear of causing a panic. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Americans have died needlessly because of his playing down the seriousness of this pandemic. Shame on Trump and shame on the Republicans who failed to hold him to account! They all have blood on their hands.

It is time to vote for common sense and compassion. It is time to vote for Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, Gov. Roy Cooper, Cal Cunningham, Attorney General Josh Stein, Rep. Yvonne Holley, N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, Ronnie Chatterji, Jen Mangrum, Terri LeGrand, Dan Bessie and every other Democrat up and down the ballot!

Jo Ann Mount

Winston-Salem