 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jocelyn Connors
0 comments

WLET - Jocelyn Connors

  • 0

Mother's Day fox

The Opinion page of the May 8 (Mother's Day) Journal was delightful in that Mick Scott's cartoon, "The fox's mother," topped the page. I loved the theme of "leaving the nest." In this context, it was "leaving the den," but it had the same meaning.

One of the most poignant experiences of motherhood is letting go when the time comes, and Mick Scott expressed that so well, especially with the tear in the mother's eye. Thank you! I hope you will give us more of your cartoons.

Jocelyn Connors

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News