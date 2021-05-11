WLET - Jocelyn Connors

Mother's Day fox
The Opinion page of the May 8 (Mother's Day) Journal was delightful in that Mick Scott's cartoon, "The fox's mother," topped the page. I loved the theme of "leaving the nest." In this context, it was "leaving the den," but it had the same meaning.
One of the most poignant experiences of motherhood is letting go when the time comes, and Mick Scott expressed that so well, especially with the tear in the mother's eye. Thank you! I hope you will give us more of your cartoons.
Jocelyn Connors
Winston-Salem