WLET - Joe Burke

Biden unafraid

President Biden received a COVID-19 vaccination booster live on camera at the White House on Monday. With his second shot, he accomplished more for America than former President Trump did in four years of chaos.

“Please do the right thing,” he said, “please get the shots, it can save your life and the lives of those around you. It is easy, it is safe and it is free.”

Biden is not afraid to take a needle in front of the whole world. He’s not afraid to say everyone should be vaccinated.

Trump apparently is.

Who’s the real tough guy? (Hint: It’s not Trump.)

Joe Burke

Winston-Salem