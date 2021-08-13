WLET - Joe Eskridge Sr.

Another monument

I'm curious if the Democrats and Republicans in Congress, with support from those who've served in the last 20 years, are budgeting any funds in the trillions being spent on "infrastructure" to build the Afghanistan Memorial.

Over the years, beginning with Korea, politicians have managed to involve the United States in winless wars while enjoying all the comforts of Washington, D.C., at the expense of many young lives, limbs and horrible wounds ... mentally and physically. Not winning these wars is not just the horrendous cost of the aforementioned but the loss of respect by our allies (are they?) and the weak resolve of our leaders, which only emboldens our enemies.

It's a real shame to understand that we defeated fascism and imperialism with 18- and 19-years-olds in World War II, only to be embarrassed by fighting all the conflicts since with suits and dresses residing in the Capitol and supported by the White House.

You can't put a mask on this issue.

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville