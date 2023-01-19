WLET - Joe Eskridge Sr.

Racism?

It took me a few days to collect my thoughts after being flabbergasted by Retired Judge Hartsfield remarks when speaking on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. ("We Can't Be Silent," Jan. 17). Her remarks are, in my opinion, an affront to all that's good and sacred in regard to Dr. King, what he stood for and what's been accomplished over the years since his tragic death.

This is an era when black people who have traditionally been "rubber stamp" democrats are speaking out and, yes, becoming moderate, conservative and Republican. She can't be serious as a former "black judge", a "black college graduate", served during two terms of a "black President" and making disparaging remarks about Tim Scott, a "black U.S Senator". Dr. King died for the day when people would not be judged by the color of their skin and Ms. Hartsfield insinuated that Senator Scott should have approved Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson because she looked like his momma or aunt! Union Baptist Church may have provided a sympathetic crowd to her bemoaning Cherie Beasley Stacey Abrams and her lost elections but it comes across as whining just like Hillary Clinton after losing to President Trump.