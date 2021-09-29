WLET - Joe Eskridge Sr.

Motto seems hollow

E Pluribus Unum — "Out of many, one"! America's motto seems hollow considering the division existing today. It seems government of the people, by the people and for the people has become “tell the people, order the people and demand the people”!

Few remember but many aren't even aware of Nikita Khrushchev's declaration as leader of Soviet Russia in 1964 that they (communists) would take over America and never fire a shot — my paraphrase. He knew they couldn't stab Uncle Sam to death (war) but with a thousand cuts, bleed him into weakness. A slice into education, media, entertainment, politics, the home, worship, race, gender, etc. ... eventually we'd be too weak to resist.

Some may scoff considering America's power, wealth and accomplishments, but to do so ignores our decline since World War II. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.

Reading all four verses of "The Star-Spangled Banner," the strongest link to our greatness, God, has been all but eliminated to the decline of all. The answer? “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sins and heal their land.” — II Chronicles 7:14. This war will be fought and won on our knees!