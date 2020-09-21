WLET - Joe Eskridge Sr.

Obvious bias
I'm not sure I've ever read a more veiled attempt at covering for liberals than Mick Scott's Sept. 20 column, “There are many here among us.” He even used John-Boy Walton of all people to warm our hearts prior to making excuses for so many liberal letters against President Trump.
While I can agree with him regarding the receipt of more liberal letters than conservative, it's disgusting to read his apparent sadness that more conservatives are not writing. That's dispelled with his own liberal version of how he rates our president's actions on various "bedrock issues" and then ends that temper tantrum with, "Plus you know, he lies a lot." Well, it's his opinion and he's entitled to it.
He finishes with a list of attention-grabbing categories of people, including “Republicans who now endorse Joe Biden,” but violates his own rules for accepting letters, not naming anybody he's using to warn us … just like John-Boy did in a fictional episode of “The Waltons.” The real warning is the Journal is a liberal paper and conservative letters are going to get scanned with greater scrutiny because of his obvious bias.
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville