WLET - Joe Eskridge Sr.

Drip, drip, drip

The articles I've read about the young girl being tackled by a police officer have portrayed her only as a 15-year-old honor student at Reagan High School. I hope everyone will take the time to watch the amateur video of the incident.

Once again, Winston-Salem police are being put in the light of public scrutiny and examined in the press by the Minister's Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity. Of course, the Rev. John Mendez was quoted specifically and he thinks the election had something to do with this.

I was flabbergasted when I watched the video. What I witnessed was an uncooperative, filthy mouthed, less than honorable teenage girl showing no respect for authority. When a crime is reported, the police need to investigate anyone in the area of the crime scene. If this young girl had simply given her name, none of this would have taken place. And the lady recording this with her cell phone had every right to do so, but added to the escalation and tension.