WLET - Joe Forest - SUNDAY

No bipartisan commission

Republicans could have had a completely bipartisan, independent investigation into the events of Jan. 6. Instead, they once again avoided responsibility and gave House Speaker Nancy Pelosi full and absolute control over the entire investigation.

That means either they were too stupid to stop this from happening or they expect to gaslight the public by complaining that the commission is too biased.

Either way, Pelosi has subpoena power and I expect us to hear a lot of interesting discoveries in the next few months.

Joe Forest

Winston-Salem