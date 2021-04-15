WLET - Joe Vincoli

No vote for McCrory

I voted for Pat McCrory for governor in 2012.

I will not vote for him for Senate. Here’s the reason why.

When McCrory was elected in 2012, I was an employee of the Department of Public Safety. My job was to figure out ways to help control inmate health care costs.

As reported in the News and Observer, (“The tale of North Carolina's $45 million 'seat-warmer', Sept. 6, 2014,) I developed a legislative proposal that was passed. It resulted in a $45 million reduction in annual inmate health care costs. You read that right, an annual reduction of $45 million.

In October 2013, McCrory reclassified me as a “political appointee” and in December eliminated my position because his administration “believed” that a “computer program” could now do my job.

When I later submitted a public records request for documents related to that alleged “computer program,” the Attorney General's office (which represented McCrory at that time) stated that there were no documents responsive to my request. In other words, there were no Department of Public Safety documents related to the evaluation and purchase of a “computer program.”