WLET - Joel M. Rogers

Indigenous religion

I read E.J. Dionne’s Aug. 27 column, “Can religion strengthen democracy?” with much interest from an indigenous perspective, being from the Lumbee Indian Nation of Robeson County. While I identify with the tribe as blood, we agree to disagree when it comes to religion.

I see religion and all the problems that come with it: capitalism, exploitation, racism, greed and even more greed, not to mention the bloodshed of not only my ancestors, but many other cultures and people long lost through the prism of time and history. Modern authoritarian religion with its unchecked power and influence does the thinking for you.

As for me and the rest of my indigenous brothers and sisters, we quote the late great indigenous author whom most of your readers have never heard of, Vine Deloria Jr., a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and the title of his famous book, “God is Red.”

Joel M. Rogers

Dobson