WLET - Joel M. Rogers

Fighting for justice
President Trump called proud men and courageous women of the military “losers” and “suckers” (“Veterans divided on reports Trump disparaged military,” Sept. 7). I’ll make my answer quick and to the point: My daddy, my grandfather and several of my other indigenous relatives were anything but losers and suckers. My proud father landed on the shores of Normandy without any hesitation. He was a proud indigenous young man of 19, a full-blooded member of the proud Lumbee Indian Nation of Robeson County. And when he came back home after fighting Hitler and serving with honor (with three Bronze Stars), his battle had only just begun. Because waiting for him was old Jim Crow and his racist laws – which are still very much with us today. My people, the indigenous people of this land, are still fighting for justice and equality.
No, my daddy wasn’t a sucker or a loser. Trump is a liar, a cheat and a coward. My daddy had more moral courage in his pinky than Trump and his like have in their entire bodies. My daddy left behind a legacy of courage, spirit, determination and pride. My proud indigenous father is free to roam with his ancestors in his final resting place with the Great Spirit.
What will Trump’s legacy be? Money, greed, lust. Where will his final resting place be?
Joel M. Rogers
Dobson