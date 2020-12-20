WLET - John Arfmann

Amend the selection

On Dec. 12, NBC saluted scientists and health care professionals for COVID-19 vaccine development and ongoing care for those with the disease. NBC complimented the extraordinary efforts and results produced in a much shorter time than the 25 years taken to produce the polio vaccine.

Time Magazine selected President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as its Person of the Year for 2020. I believe this honor was based more on expectation than 2020 achievement.

Next year will determine if expectations for the Biden presidency and the COVID-19 vaccines are realized.

Few true mainstream journalists remain. The profession is populated with entertainers, pretty faces, good-looking hair and the mindset of a large school of fish.

Perhaps there is one person at Time who might lobby the editors to reconsider and amend the 2020 Persons of the Year selection. I dare to dream there may be one soul who has not sold his soul to get along with today's journalist insiders.

Time might rediscover its integrity and find a partial antidote for its hemorrhaging subscription sales. History will determine the impacts of the 2020 road to the presidency and the COVID-19 warriors.