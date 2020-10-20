WLET - John Brame

U.S. comparison

How well has the United States handled the coronavirus pandemic compared to other countries?

Compared to the 30 highest-ranking countries on the United Nations Human Development Index, here is where the United States falls on coronavirus cases per capita, deaths per capita and case fatality rate:

Cases per million people

Best: (Rank 1) New Zealand 311

Worst: (Rank 30) Israel 30,600

U.S.: (Rank 29) 22,305

Deaths per million people

Best: (1) Singapore 5

Worst: (30) Belgium 867

U.S.: (28) 633

Case fatality rate

Best: (1) Singapore .1%

Worst: (30) Italy 11.1%

U.S.: (18) 2.8%

The statistics above are from Our World in Data (ourworldindata.org) as of Oct. 4. The accuracy of some statistics is limited by data collection differences across countries.

John Brame

Dobson