WLET - John Brame

U.S. comparison
How well has the United States handled the coronavirus pandemic compared to other countries?
Compared to the 30 highest-ranking countries on the United Nations Human Development Index, here is where the United States falls on coronavirus cases per capita, deaths per capita and case fatality rate:
Cases per million people
Best: (Rank 1) New Zealand 311
Worst: (Rank 30) Israel 30,600
U.S.: (Rank 29) 22,305
Deaths per million people
Best: (1) Singapore 5
Worst: (30) Belgium 867
U.S.: (28) 633
Case fatality rate
Best: (1) Singapore .1%
Worst: (30) Italy 11.1%
U.S.: (18) 2.8%
The statistics above are from Our World in Data (ourworldindata.org) as of Oct. 4. The accuracy of some statistics is limited by data collection differences across countries.
John Brame
Dobson
