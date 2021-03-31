 Skip to main content
WLET - John Eder - SATURDAY
WLET - John Eder - SATURDAY

That moment

Many of us in our lifetime will have a certain moment in time that will help define us and guide us. Some call it the “Aha” moment. That is when an event occurs that makes an individual recognize the importance of what is happening.

I wonder if Sen. Tom Tillis has had such a moment. After dedicating at least eight years of his life to denying North Carolinians, then citizens throughout the nation, health care, I wonder if his early, life-saving cancer diagnosis from the best medical care our nation can provide is an “Aha” moment for him. Or is it just something that he is deserving of because of his wealth and privilege? Again, just wondering.

John Eder

Winston-Salem

