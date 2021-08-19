WLET - John Eder - SUNDAY

The American Taliban

After viewing the pictures of the Afghanistan Taliban overrunning the capital building in Kabul, am I the only one who was shaken by the resemblance to the insurrectionist deadly mob that overtook the U.S. Capital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6? What an eerie similarity.

As women cower in fear as the Taliban reinstitutes its archaic policies, what have we gleaned from the American Taliban? No vaccines, no masks, no sorrow for the suffering these policies produce. No voting, no health care, no teaching of anything remotely critical of the white man, no apologies for racist policies.

Do not fear the Afghani Taliban, but please do not dismiss the harm caused by the American Taliban.

John Eder

Winston-Salem