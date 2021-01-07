WLET - John Eder

Who we are

The late football Coach Dennis Green once famously ranted about an opponent that “They are who we thought they were!” While leaders around the country proclaim that events at our nation’s capitol do not reflect who we are as a nation, on the contrary, these events dramatically display to the world exactly who we are.

Pretending that national and local leadership were not expounding and displaying dangerous ideas and actions only enables that events that culminated in the Capitol riot will take place. Local politicians still refuse to accept election facts that have been confirmed by numerous reliable sources.

The constant repetition of falsehoods and lies does not make them true. Allowing these people to maintain positions of leadership makes us all culpable. Unfortunately, this is who we are.

John Eder

Winston-Salem