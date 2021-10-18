WLET - John Eder

No minimum scores
So, an NCAA task force has recommended that “incoming freshman no longer… be required to meet minimum scores on standardized test for initial eligibility.” This recommendation is made in order to “advance racial equality.” Thus, at the stroke of a pen, the NCAA attempts to erase generations of racial profiling that has denied Black youth the opportunity to receive a scholarship to attend college.
The overwhelming evidence that minorities, particularly Black males in the south, scored lower on standardized test, never in the past appeared to matter to the NCAA. While overwhelmingly white coaches and white athletic directors made millions of dollars, poor Black youth labored at junior colleges and community colleges for just a chance to help the football factories and basketball factories enrich the entrenched privileged elite. Class-action suit anybody?
John Eder
Winston-Salem