WLET - John Eder

Dictionary.com tells us that an apology is a “written or spoken expression of one’s regret, remorse, or sorrow for having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another.” Our state legislators, primarily Republicans, are drafting a letter to the NCAA demanding an apology for the removal of N.C. State’s baseball team from the College World Series ("Lawmakers seek apology for N.C. State baseball dismissal," July 1).

I am guessing that they are seeking the “wronged” definition in their grievance. Since the NCAA only tested non-vaccinated participants for COVID, a virus that at this moment has claimed over 600,000 American lives, the fact that the N.C. State baseball team was threatening to spread the disease to participants and fans in Omaha, Neb., seems of little consequence to the legislators. The apology should come from the athletic leadership of the Wolfpack, who, for whatever reason, failed to insist representatives of the university that are traveling extensively be vaccinated.