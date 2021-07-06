 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - John Eder
0 Comments

WLET - John Eder

  • 0

Apologies

Dictionary.com tells us that an apology is a “written or spoken expression of one’s regret, remorse, or sorrow for having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another.” Our state legislators, primarily Republicans, are drafting a letter to the NCAA demanding an apology for the removal of N.C. State’s baseball team from the College World Series ("Lawmakers seek apology for N.C. State baseball dismissal," July 1).

I am guessing that they are seeking the “wronged” definition in their grievance. Since the NCAA only tested non-vaccinated participants for COVID, a virus that at this moment has claimed over 600,000 American lives, the fact that the N.C. State baseball team was threatening to spread the disease to participants and fans in Omaha, Neb., seems of little consequence to the legislators. The apology should come from the athletic leadership of the Wolfpack, who, for whatever reason, failed to insist representatives of the university that are traveling extensively be vaccinated.

The recent trend to claim victimhood for lack of personal responsibility or willingness to sacrifice for the common good fits our legislators’ worldview perfectly. It’s a shame that the same sentiments are being taught to student-athletes who may have missed their only opportunity to be national champions.

John Eder

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Crime

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News